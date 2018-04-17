FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2018

Global steel demand to grow by 1.8 percent this year to 1.616 billion tonnes: worldsteel

LONDON (Reuters) - Global steel demand will grow by 1.8 percent this year to 1.616 billion tonnes driven by favorable global economic momentum, though the market faces risks from rising trade tensions, the World Steel Association (worldsteel) said on Tuesday.

Steel pipes are seen piled up at a port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China April 13, 2018. China Daily via REUTERS

In 2019, global steel demand growth will slow to 0.7 percent and total 1.627 billion tonnes, it said.

Steel use in China, which consumes half the world’s steel, will remain flat in 2018 at 736.8 million tonnes and fall by 2 percent next year to 722.1 million tonnes, worldsteel said.

