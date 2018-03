LONDON, (Reuters) - Global crude steel production rose 3.5 percent to 132 million tonnes in February from the same month a year ago, figures from the World Steel Association showed on Monday.

FILE PHOTO - An employee looks at a newly-made steel block at a factory of Dongbei Special Steel Group Co., Ltd., in Dalian, Liaoning province April 10, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Crude steel output from China, the world’s top producer and consumer of the alloy,

rose to 64.9 million tonnes, up 5.9 percent from February 2017.