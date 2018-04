LONDON, (Reuters) - Global crude steel production rose 4.0 percent to 148 million tonnes

FILE PHOTO: Rolled up steel sits in the ArcelorMittal Dofasco steel plant in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/File Photo

in March from the same month a year ago, figures from the World Steel Association showed on Wednesday.

Crude steel output from China, the world’s top producer and consumer of the alloy,

rose to 74.0 million tonnes, up 4.5 percent from March 2017.