The Exchange: Global tax deal

3D printed percentage symbols are seen in front of dollar banknotes in this illustration taken May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - EY Vice Chair Kate Barton is helping companies figure out a minimum corporate rate agreed to by 130 countries. The historic pact will help raise $150 billion in government revenue. She talks to Gina Chon about the 15% floor, how effective it may be and where it goes from here.

Listen to the podcast here

Follow @GinaChon twitter.com/GinaChon on Twitter

- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [CHON/]