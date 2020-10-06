St. Louis couple indicted for brandished guns at protesters: local media

FILE PHOTO: Patricia and Mark McCloskey of St. Louis, Missouri, who confronted protestors outside their home while holding weapons, speak by video feed during the largely virtual 2020 Republican National Convention broadcast from Washington, U.S. August 24, 2020. 2020 Republican National Convention/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - A St. Louis, Missouri grand jury on Tuesday indicted a couple with exhibiting a weapon and tampering with evidence, three months after they brandished guns at protesters marching outside their home, local news reported.

Mark McCloskey and his wife Patricia McCloskey have said they were frightened for their lives when demonstrators protesting against police violence marched by their mansion on their way to the home of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson.