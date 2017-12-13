Heavy palm oil stocks overshadow tightening in vegoil markets: Braun

CHICAGO (Reuters) - (The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a market analyst for Reuters.)

FILE PHOTO - Workers stand near palm oil fruits inside a palm oil factory in Sepang, outside Kuala Lumpur, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Malaysian palm oil stocks have hit a two-year high, up 50 percent over last year on back-to-back months of near-record production and a slowdown in exports.

Meanwhile, global inventories of other vegoils, particularly soybean oil, are likely to drop to multiyear lows in 2018. (reut.rs/2Alcwky)

But palm oil seems to have a firm grasp over the market for vegoil futures given that prices of other products do not appear reflective of the tightening supply, and this may cause some market participants to overlook the situation.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange hit a five-month low on Wednesday. The price closed at 2,458 ringgit ($601.71) a tonne, marking a 14 percent decline since the end of October.

Wednesday’s closing price was also 20 percent lower than on the same date a year earlier.

CBOT January soybean oil futures have lost 7 percent since their recent high on Nov. 9, Wednesday’s close was about 10 percent lower than a year ago, despite the thinning of supplies since then.

Palm oil is the most widely used vegoil globally, found in a wide range of products including chocolate, soaps and cooking oil. Soybean oil, used mostly for cooking and biodiesel, is the second-most popular vegoil, and the two futures markets heavily influence each another.

HUGE MALAYSIAN CROP

Palm oil stocks in Malaysia, the world’s No. 2 producer, rose to 2.56 million tonnes in November according to data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) on Tuesday.

This marks the largest inventory since December 2015, as October and November output combined for nearly 4 million tonnes, the third-most productive two-month stretch on record.

In February 2017, Malaysian supply hit a six-year low after a substantial slowdown in production toward the latter half of 2016. This followed the 2015-16 El Niño event, which is characterized by warmer-than-usual temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

El Niño is known to bring drought conditions to Southeast Asia, but palm oil production usually has a delayed reaction to the weather phenomenon. Cool-phase La Niña, on the other hand, generally supports beneficial rainfall in palm production areas.

La Niña showed up in late 2016, and exactly a year later, production and stocks have significantly recovered. With an even stronger La Niña cycle in place this year, the prospects for palm oil output through early 2019 appear favorable.

Malaysia’s government agrees, as it expects palm production in 2018 to rise 2.5 percent on the year. Malaysia’s plantations minister also sees larger output next year.

High productivity is not the only contributing factor to the swelling stockpiles, as November’s exports were the month’s slowest in a decade, and traders have not failed to notice.

Currency may also be playing a part in palm oil trade. The Malaysian ringgit strengthened 3.5 percent in November, the largest single-month gain since March 2016, and this generally adds pressure to palm oil futures.

Indonesia is the world’s largest producer of palm oil, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture expects the country’s inventory in 2018 to swell by nearly 50 percent on the year.

LESS SOYBEAN OIL?

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday reduced 2017/18 global soyoil ending stocks by 4 percent to 3.26 million tonnes – a 14-year low if realized, as production growth is not matching consumption.

Issues have arisen in the United States, the No. 2 producer of soybean oil, as a too-dry finish to the bean harvest may have crushers receiving less oil per bushel than might be expected.

The National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) said its members in October reported the lowest monthly oil yield in two years. October’s crush numbers often provide a first look at U.S. crop quality since the month’s activity includes a large portion of the recently harvested soybeans.

If a lower-quality bean proves to be a widespread theme of the 2017 U.S. harvest, then domestic supply could really tighten in the months ahead. By the end of October, soyoil stocks totaled 1.626 billion pounds, nearly 10 percent lower than in October 2016 and the lowest in monthly USDA records dating back to July 2015.

This was the fifth straight monthly decline for U.S. soyoil inventory and came despite the fact that calendar year-to-date crush is slightly larger than a year ago. (reut.rs/2ABQbnh)

NOPA’s November crush figures will be available on Friday at noon EST, and USDA’s official November data is to be published on Jan. 2 at 3 p.m. EST.

La Niña has sparked fears about Argentina’s soybean crop, as the phenomenon often introduces drought to the country’s core growing regions.

Soybean meal futures have been the primary beneficiary of these supply concerns, but Argentina has an equivalent impact on global soyoil trade as it accounts for half of the world’s exports of each.

USDA predicts Argentina’s soyoil production in 2017/18 will rise 3 percent over the previous year, while exports will be up nearly 10 percent to the highest levels since 2007.

MORE TIGHTENING IN OILS

According to USDA, world supply of rapeseed – or canola as it is known in Canada – will increase over last year, but an inventory slim-down is likely for its oil byproduct.

Canada, which exports 70 percent of the world’s canola and canola oil, just wrapped up a record 21.3 million-tonne canola harvest. The crop came in 10 percent larger than last year’s record, trouncing earlier market estimates.

European Union farmers notched a 22.1 million-tonne rapeseed crop this year, the biggest in three years. EU is the largest producer of the oilseed, which plays a key role in its biofuels industry. Rapeseed is particularly desirable for this purpose because of its high oil yield.

Despite more of the oilseed on hand, USDA projects current-year rapeseed oil stocks-to-use to dip below 10 percent for the first time in seven years, as total use will outpace supply growth for the third year in a row.

Additional pressure could eventually arise in Europe, also the largest consumer and producer of rapeseed oil, as crushing mills there may be forced to curb production amid an influx of cheaper biodiesel imports from Argentina.

However, Argentina’s government announced on Wednesday that biodiesel exports will carry an 8 percent tax beginning next year, after the United States accused the South American country of subsidizing the fuel.

Global stocks-to-use of sunflower oil, the world’s fourth-most prominent vegoil, is expected to shrink to a 34-year low by mid-2018. This comes as the sunflowerseed crop in lead supplier Ukraine fell 14 percent from last year’s record due to lower yields.

($1 = 4.09 Malaysian ringgit)