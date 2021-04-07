EnBW feels well-positioned for next Taiwan offshore wind auction

FILE PHOTO: Flags of German power supplier EnBW Energie Baden-Wuertemberg AG are pictured at the company's headquarters in Karlsruhe, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Regional utility EnBW, one of Germany’s most avid offshore wind players, feels well-placed for the next capacity auction in Taiwan, one of the sector’s hottest markets, a senior executive said.

EnBW entered the Taiwanese offshore wind market in 2018 and owns a 25% stake in the Formosa 3 project off the coast of Changhua, which has a projected capacity of up to 2 gigawatts (GW).

The project is co-owned by Macquarie’s Green Investment Group and Japan’s JERA, a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Co and Chubu Electric Power Co.

“By now we feel at home and have built a broad local network. That’s why we see ourselves as well positioned for the next tender, if the regulatory framework fits,” said Stefan Kansy, director new projects at EnBW.

Taiwan is expected to install 5.5 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2025 with another 10 GW to be tendered through the Round 3 auctions for commissioning by 2035, according to the Global Wind Energy Council.

The Round 3 auctions will be carried out in two phases, with the first starting in 2021.

Kansy said EnBW’s decision to enter Taiwan had partly been driven by scarcity of projects elsewhere. The company is also active in the United States, reflecting the growing appetite for offshore wind power.

“The closer a market is to our time zone the better. But since 2018 no further tenders took place in Germany.”

However, governments worldwide are expected to offer a record number of tenders for offshore wind sites and capacity this year, with more than 30 GW on the block, including in Germany.