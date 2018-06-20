FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2018 / 5:53 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

French utility Engie to get 2.6 billion euros from Glow Energy sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French utility Engie (ENGIE.PA) said the sale of its 69 percent stake in Thailand’s Glow Energy Pcl (GLOW.BK) would result in net proceeds of 2.6 billion euros ($3 billion) for Engie.

Engie added that the sale would also result in a 3.3 billion euros reduction in Engie’s net debt.

“With the disposal of its interests in Glow, Engie will no longer operate any coal-fired assets in Asia-Pacific, and will reduce its global coal-fired generation installed capacity by 14 percent,” Engie added in a statement.

Thai energy giant PTT Pcl (PTT.BK) had earlier said it will buy Glow Energy Pcl, in a deal that could be worth more than $4 billion as it seeks to play a bigger role in supplying power to the country’s industrial heartlands.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta

