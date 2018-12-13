Thai regulator dismisses GPSC appeal to buy Glow Energy from France's Engie

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French gas and power group Engie is seen on the company tower at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie, near Paris, France. May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

BANGKOK (Reuters) - A Thai regulator on Thursday said it has dismissed Global Power Synergy Corporation’s (GPSC.BK) appeal to buy Glow Energy’s stake (GLOW.BK) from France’s Engie (ENGIE.PA).

“There are two electricity producers in the industrial estate. A merger would leave only one operator, which would reduce competition with significant implications. As such, the rejection of the merger ... is in accordance with the law,” Narupat Amornkosit, secretary-general of the Energy Regulatory Commission, said in a statement.

ERC had in October blocked the $4 billion merger deal proposal and GPSC had appealed against it last month.