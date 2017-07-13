FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Bid target Global Logistic Properties halts trading ahead of announcement
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
Syria
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 13, 2017 / 2:28 AM / a month ago

Bid target Global Logistic Properties halts trading ahead of announcement

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Global Logistic Properties Ltd, subject of a bid battle between a Chinese consortium and a group led by Warburg Pincus, asked for its shares to be halted for trading pending the release of an announcement.

The S$12.6 billion ($9.2 billion)-valued warehouse operator, which has clients including Amazon.com Inc and JD.com Inc, said this month it had received "firm proposals" from shortlisted bidders, days after sources told Reuters that suitors had narrowed to a management-backed group and another headed by Warburg Pincus.

At the current valuation, a transaction would rank as Asia's largest buyout by private equity groups.

Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Stephen Coates

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.