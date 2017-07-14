FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Vanke says deal to buy out GLP will help its logistics property business
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
Middle East
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 14, 2017 / 9:06 AM / a month ago

Vanke says deal to buy out GLP will help its logistics property business

1 Min Read

Sign of Vanke is seen at a construction site in Shanghai, China, March 21, 2017. Picture taken March 21, 2017.Aly Song

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China Vanke (2202.HK) 00002.SZ said on Friday it will take part in the $11.6 billion acquisition of Asia's biggest warehouse operator Global Logistic Properties (GLP) (GLPL.SI) by a Chinese private equity consortium.

The Chinese developer said in a statement the deal will help its footprint in logistics property and strengthen its influence. It plans to co-operate with GLP in business globally.

Shares of Vanke have been halted from trading on Friday afternoon. They rose 2.4 percent in Hong Kong before the suspension.

Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.