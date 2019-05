FILE PHOTO: The GM logo is seen at the General Motors plant in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil, January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio/File Photo

(Reuters) - General Motors Co’s majority-owned Cruise self-driving car unit said on Tuesday it received a $1.15 billion investment from a consortium of investors, valuing the subsidiary at $19 billion.

The investment was funded by T. Rowe Price Associates Inc, and existing Cruise partners General Motors, SoftBank Vision Fund and Honda.