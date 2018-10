(Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) named former Central Intelligence Agency official Jami Miscik to its board, the No.1 U.S. automaker said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - Jami Miscik, President and Vice Chairman, Kissinger Associates Inc. and former Deputy Director for Intelligence, CIA, pumps her fists as she takes part in the panel discussion "Global Risk" at the 2011 The Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Miscik is the chief executive officer and vice chair of New York-based consulting firm Kissinger Associates.

Miscik, who previously served on the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board, is also on Morgan Stanley’s board.