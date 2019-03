FILE PHOTO: A logo of General Motors is pictured at its plant in Silao, in Guanajuato state, Mexico, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - General Motors said on Tuesday it would invest 10 billion reais ($2.65 billion) in two of its Brazilian plants located in the state of Sao Paulo.

The two plants are located in Sao Caetano do Sul and Sao Jose dos Campos and employ 15,000 people, jobs that will be maintained as part of the investment plan.