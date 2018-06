DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) Chief Executive Mary Barra said on Tuesday that the No. 1 U.S. automaker currently has no projects underway with ride-sharing company Lyft, in which it has a 9 percent stake.

FILE PHOTO - General Motors CEO Mary Barra attends as U.S. President Donald Trump meets with chief executives of major U.S. and foreign automakers at the White House in Washington, U.S. May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Rival automaker Ford Motor Co (F.N) announced last year it would collaborate with Lyft to deploy Ford self-driving vehicles on the ride-services company’s network in large numbers by 2021.