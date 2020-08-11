Suryadevara departs General Motors to become Stripe CFO

FILE PHOTO: The GM logo is seen at the General Motors Assembly Plant in Ramos Arizpe, state of Coahuila, Mexico October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

(Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) said on Tuesday Chief Financial Officer Dhivya Suryadevara was stepping down, and online payments company Stripe announced she would join it as CFO.

Suryadevara had been CFO at the Detroit automaker for just under two years.

GM named John Stapleton, currently CFO of North American operations, as acting global finance chief, effective Aug. 15.

Suryadevara succeeded Chuck Stevens as GM CFO in September 2018. Before that she was vice president of corporate finance. She joined GM in 2004 as a senior financial analyst in the Treasurer’s Office.

Stapleton joined GM in 1990 and has held a series of finance roles in the company.

GM said it would conduct internal and external searches for a permanent successor to Suryadevara.