GM China says sales rebound in June, promises 10 models in second half

FILE PHOTO - The GM logo is seen in Warren, Michigan, U.S. on October 26, 2015.

BEIJING (Reuters) - General Motors Co on Wednesday said sales rose in China in June after two consecutive months of decline, and promised to rebuild momentum in the world's largest car market with 10 new or refreshed models in the second half of 2017.

The U.S. automaker, China's second-largest foreign brand behind Volkswagen AG, sold 285,191 vehicles in June, 4.3 percent more than in the same month last year.

For January to June, sales declined 2.5 percent to roughly 1.8 million vehicles.

Overall sales in China's auto market surged by double-digits in 2016, helped by a tax cut on vehicles with engines of 1.6 liters or below. But that policy is now being phased out, leading to weaker sales.

"We are pleased with the strong demand across our brands in June," Matt Tsien, GM's China chief, said in a statement. "Over the next six months, we will be launching 10 new and refreshed models to build on our momentum."

The launches will include an all-new Buick Regal sport sedan and a station wagon under the made-for-China budget brand Baojun.

Sales growth for Japanese rivals Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co Ltd also rose in June.

Vehicle sales increased 3.7 percent in the first five months of the year, less than the 5 percent annual growth forecast by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.