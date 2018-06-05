FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2018 / 1:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

GM China to launch 10 NEV models in 2016-2020, another 10 in 2021-2023

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - General Motors Co(GM.N) plans to launch 10 heavily electrified vehicle models in China between 2016 and 2020, and another 10 in the three years between 2021 and 2023, GM’s China chief Matt Tsien said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of General Motors is pictured at its plant in Silao, in Guanajuato state, Mexico, November 9, 2017. Picture taken November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

The U.S. automaker’s acceleration of electric car launches in the world’s biggest auto market comes as stringent new energy car production quotas are to take effect here next year.

    New energy vehicles in China largely refer to all-electric battery cars, plug-in electric hybrids, as well hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles.

    Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Michael Perry

