GM says Corvette super car will be priced at $119,995 and above

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - General Motors Co’s (GM.N) 755-horsepower Corvette ZR1 super car will have a starting price of $119,995, with a convertible version from $123,995, its global product development chief, Mark Reuss, said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - The GM logo is seen at the General Motors Warren Transmission Operations Plant in Warren, Michigan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

The Corvette competes with Italian luxury sportscar Ferrari SpA (RACE.MI) in the elite, high-performance sports car segment, and is the opposite end of the automotive spectrum from the electric and self-driving cars GM is expected to highlight at an investor conference on Thursday.

Reuss revealed the price at an event ahead of the LA Auto Show.