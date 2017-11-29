FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM says Corvette super car will be priced at $119,995 and above
#Business News
November 29, 2017 / 5:27 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

GM says Corvette super car will be priced at $119,995 and above

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - General Motors Co’s (GM.N) 755-horsepower Corvette ZR1 super car will have a starting price of $119,995, with a convertible version from $123,995, its global product development chief, Mark Reuss, said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - The GM logo is seen at the General Motors Warren Transmission Operations Plant in Warren, Michigan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

The Corvette competes with Italian luxury sportscar Ferrari SpA (RACE.MI) in the elite, high-performance sports car segment, and is the opposite end of the automotive spectrum from the electric and self-driving cars GM is expected to highlight at an investor conference on Thursday.

Reuss revealed the price at an event ahead of the LA Auto Show.

Reporting by Joseph WhiteEditing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
