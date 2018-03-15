GM to make production versions of self-driving Cruise AVs in Michigan

(Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) will build production versions of its self-driving Cruise AV car at its Orion Township assembly plant in Michigan, the company said on Thursday.

The GM logo is seen at the General Motors Warren Transmission Operations Plant in Warren, Michigan October 26, 2015. Photo taken October 26. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Roof modules for the cars will be assembled at GM's Brownstown plant in Michigan, the company said bit.ly/2FJqZcU, as it invests more than $100 million to upgrade both facilities.

GM is part of a growing throng of automakers, technology companies and startups seeking to develop so-called robo-taxis over the next three years in North America, Europe and Asia.