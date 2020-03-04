GM launches advanced electric batteries to power its EVs

(Reuters) - U.S. automaker General Motors Co (GM.N) on Wednesday launched Ultium, a battery with higher capacity and fast charging capabilities, to power its upcoming line of electric vehicles.

The Detroit-based company said most of its new electric vehicles will have Ultium’s 400-volt battery packs, while its truck platform will have 800-volt batteries.

Popular brands owned by GM such as Chevrolet, Cadillac, GMC and Buick will be launching electric vehicles this year.