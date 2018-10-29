GM says Obama-era fuel efficiency rules not 'feasible': filing

FILE PHOTO: The GM logo is seen at the General Motors Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant in Lansing, Michigan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) said that Obama era rules aiming to hike fleetwide fuel efficiency to more than 50 miles per gallon by 2025 are “not technologically feasible or economically practicable” and called for a more modest annual increase in requirements.

The largest U.S. automaker said in comments made public on Monday that it does not endorse a Trump administration proposal to freeze fuel efficiency requirements at 2020 levels, and said it instead favors an increase in standards based on “historic rates.”