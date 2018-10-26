GM wants Trump administration to back national electric vehicle program

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) said on Friday it wants the Trump administration to back a nationwide program to boost the sale of zero emission vehicles like electric cars, even as the government has proposed ending California’s ability to require more clean vehicles.

FILE PHOTO: The GM logo is seen at the General Motors Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant in Lansing, Michigan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

GM says a nationwide program modeled on California’s effort could result in 7 million electric vehicles, or EVs, on U.S. roads by 2030. The largest U.S. automaker said the requirements would not apply if “battery cost or infrastructure targets are not practicable within the time frame.”

GM product chief Mark Reuss told reporters that governments and industries in Asia and Europe “are working together to enact policies now to hasten the shift to an all-electric future. It’s very simple: America has the opportunity to lead in the technologies of the future.”

A national mandate also would create jobs and reduce fuel consumption, CO2 emissions and “make EVs more affordable,” Reuss added.

GM has said it plans to offer 20 EVs by 2023 globally.

The Trump administration in August proposed reversing Obama administration fuel rules and freezing standards at 2020 model year levels through 2026.

The administration also proposed barring California from setting its own emissions requirements or requiring more zero emission vehicles. The administration is also considering eliminating all emissions compliance credits that automakers receive for building EVs.

Automakers and others have until Friday to file comments on the proposed emissions revisions. Major automakers say they do not support freezing requirements.

California wants 15.4 percent of vehicle sales by 2025 to be EVs or other zero emission vehicles. Nine other states, including Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York, have adopted those requirements. In January, California Governor Jerry Brown set a target of 5 million zero-emission vehicles in California by 2030.

A nationwide ZEV plan would give automakers more flexibility to meet a single nationwide target, rather than specific state sales requirements, GM said.

California Air Resources Board chief Mary Nichols said last month the state will “continue to insist on cars that produce fewer emissions, including millions more zero-emission vehicles.”

The Trump administration criticizes California’s ZEV mandate, saying it requires automakers to spend tens of billions of dollars developing vehicles that most consumers do not want, only to sell them at a loss.