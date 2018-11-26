GM to make major announcement about its global operations Monday: union

FILE PHOTO: People drive cars in front of the General Motors Car assembly plant in Oshawa, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/File Photo

TORONTO (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) is set to make a major announcement on Monday that will affect its global operations, a Canadian union said in a statement on Sunday.

The statement came after a local TV news channel said GM was planning to close all operations at a plant in Oshawa, Ontario, near Toronto.

The Canadian workers union said it had been informed by GM that there would be no product allocated to the plant in Oshawa after December 2019.