The GM logo is seen in Warren, Michigan, U.S. on October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

(Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Thursday it will invest $22 million at its Tennessee plant to build fuel-efficient engines.

The U.S. automaker will add more than 200 jobs at the Spring Hill plant to make fuel-efficient 6.2 liters V-8 engines for its three-row Cadillac crossover.

The plant, which also makes the popular GMC Acadia mid-size SUV, employs about 3,800 people.