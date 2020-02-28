GM to add 1,200 jobs at Michigan plants to meet SUV demand

FILE PHOTO: The General Motors logo is seen outside its headquarters at the Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan in this file photograph taken August 25, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff Kowalsky/File Photo

(Reuters) - No. 1 U.S. automaker General Motors Co (GM.N) said on Friday it plans to add more than 1,200 jobs at its Lansing plants in Michigan to meet growing demand for its SUVs.

The plants will add about 800 employees for production of the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave SUVs, and about 400 employees to support the launch of the new Cadillac CT4 and CT5 sedans, the company said. (bit.ly/2T6UYo4)

Passenger cars have fallen out of favor with buyers and automakers have focused on selling larger SUVs that are more profitable.

GM has invested more than $1 billion in its Lansing plants since 2015.