UAW sues GM over decision to end production at U.S. plants

New vehicles sit in a parking lot at the General Motors Lordstown Complex, assembly plant in Warren, Ohio, U.S., November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Alan Freed

(Reuters) - The United Auto Workers union on Tuesday filed suit against General Motors Co over its decision to end production at three U.S. auto plants saying it violated its 2015 collective bargaining agreement.

The suit filed in U.S. District Court in Ohio said GM’s decision to end production at three plants in Michigan, Ohio and Maryland announced in November violates its contract. The UAW wants a federal judge to order GM to rescind its decisions to close the plants and award damages to employees for losses resulting from GM’s “breach of contract.” GM did not immediately comment.