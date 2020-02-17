Timeline: General Motors streamlines its international operations

(Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) is retreating from more markets outside the United States and China, saying on Sunday that it will wind down its Australian and New Zealand operations, while selling a plant in Thailand.

Here’s a timeline of its restructuring moves since 2010.

February 2020

* Announces that it would wind down sales, design and engineering operations in Australia and New Zealand and retire the Holden brand by 2021.

* Signs a deal to sell its Thailand manufacturing plant to China’s Great Wall Motor Co Ltd (601633.SS).

* Announces that Chevrolet will cease domestic sales in Thailand by end of 2020.

January 2020

* Announces a deal to sell its Talegaon plant in India to Great Wall Motor, which follows sale of GM Technical Center India to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) in September, completing withdrawal from India.

October 2019

* Announces withdrawal of Chevrolet from Indonesia’s domestic market by the end of March 2020.

End 2018

* Ceases manufacturing in Vietnam with sale of operations to Vinfast.

* Appoints Vinfast as Chevrolet distributor in Vietnam and licenses small car to the Vietnamese group to product and sell under Vinfast brand.

2017

* Sells South and East African operations to Japan’s Isuzu Motors (7202.T) and ends sales in India.

* Sells Opel/Vauxhall and GM Financial’s European operations to PSA Group (PEUP.PA).

2015

* Largely exits Russia market; announces it will cease production of GM-branded cars in Indonesia.

2013

* Announces Chevrolet’s exit in Europe by 2015, and ceasing manufacturing and engineering in Australia by 2017.

2012

* Closes its Bochum, Germany assembly plant and sells its Strasbourg, France transmission operations.

2010

* Closes its Antwerp, Belgium assembly.