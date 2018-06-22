FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2018 / 1:45 AM / in an hour

GM says will build Chevrolet Blazer in Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) will make the new Chevrolet Blazer in Mexico, a company spokesman said on Thursday, at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump is pressing automakers to build more vehicles in the United States.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of General Motors is pictured at its plant in Silao, in Guanajuato state, Mexico, November 9, 2017. Picture taken November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

“We remain committed to working with the administration on a modernized NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement),” the spokesman said, adding that the decision was made years ago.

Trump has previously criticized GM for building vehicles in Mexico for sale in the United States.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
