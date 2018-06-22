FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2018 / 1:45 AM / in 2 hours

GM to build Chevrolet Blazer in Mexico

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) is going ahead with its plan to manufacture the new Chevrolet Blazer SUV in Mexico, a spokesman for the automaker said on Thursday, despite criticism by U.S. President Donald Trump over making vehicles abroad.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of General Motors is pictured at its plant in Silao, in Guanajuato state, Mexico, November 9, 2017. Picture taken November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Trump has been pressing automakers to build more vehicles in the United States under efforts to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

“We remain committed to working with the administration on a modernized NAFTA,” GM spokesman Pat Morrissey said, adding the decision was made years ago.

Trump has previously criticized GM for building vehicles in Mexico for sale in the United States.

The United Auto Workers union called the decision disappointing. “This is all happening while UAW-GM workers here in the U.S. are laid off and unemployed,” the union said in a statement.

Automakers have called NAFTA a success, allowing them to integrate production throughout North America and make production competitive with Asia and Europe.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to pull out of NAFTA unless the deal can be reworked in a way that favors the United States.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
