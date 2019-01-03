GM names Mark Reuss company president

FILE PHOTO: General Motors Executive Vice President Global Product Design Mark Reuss talks about the new 2019 GMC Sierra Denali pickup truck at the Russell Industrial Center in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

(Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) on Thursday named Mark Reuss president, effective immediately, tapping into his experience in driving the company’s global product development.

Reuss will focus on doubling the resources allocated to electric and autonomous vehicle programs in the next two years, the company said.

His appointment comes as the No.1 U.S. automaker is investing in developing self-driving cars, while cutting back on the production of traditional sedans.

Reuss currently leads GM’s global product group and Cadillac operations.

He replaces Dan Ammann, who took over as chief executive of the automaker’s majority-owned Cruise self-driving car subsidiary on Jan. 1.