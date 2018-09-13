FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2018 / 12:59 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

GM to recall more than one million vehicles in the U.S.

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - General Motors Co is recalling more than 1 million pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles in the United States due to issues with a temporary loss of power steering, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The GM logo is seen in Warren, Michigan, U.S. on October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

The problem may cause difficulty steering the vehicle, especially at low speeds, increasing the risk of a crash, the auto safety regulator said in a document dated Sept. 12. (bit.ly/2x7IG2w)

The recall covers certain 2015 Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac pickup trucks and SUVs.

The document did not highlight any reports of accidents and injuries, because of the power steering issue. GM dealers will update the power steering module software, free of charge for owners of the affected vehicles.

In 2014, the No.1 U.S. automaker had recalled (Click here) nearly 800,000 pickup trucks worldwide because of the same problem.

GM did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

