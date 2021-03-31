U.S. agency urges some GM van owners to park outside pending recall

FILE PHOTO: The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. Picture taken March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said owners of about 10,000 new General Motors vans should park outside because of fire risks pending recall repairs.

The Detroit automaker on Wednesday recalled 10,154 2021 model year Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana vehicles with 6.6L gas engines after reports of four engine fires tied to a short circuit issue. GM said it is not aware of any crashes or injuries associated with the issue. The safety agency said owners should park the vans away “from homes, structures, and other flammable materials such as vegetation.”