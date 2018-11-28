Detroit Three narrowing car production in North America

(Reuters) - General Motors Co and fellow Detroit automakers Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV continue to winnow production of cars in North America as demand for traditional sedans wanes. GM announced on Monday it will halt production at three North American assembly plants and slash thousands of jobs.
After 2019, the remaining North American passenger car plants of the Detroit Three will be as follows.
Brampton, Ontario
Products: Chrysler 300, Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger
Production Capacity: 285,000/year
2018 Utilization: 77 percent
Flat Rock, Michigan
Products: Ford Mustang, Lincoln Continental
Production Capacity: 260,000/year
2018 Utilization: 49 percent
Bowling Green, Kentucky
Products: Chevrolet Corvette
Production Capacity: 80,000/year
2018 Utilization: 27 percent
Fairfax, Kansas
Products: Chevrolet Malibu, Cadillac XT4
Production Capacity: 350,000
2018 Utilization: 48 percent
Lansing Grand River, Michigan
Products: Cadillac ATS, Cadillac CTS, Chevrolet Camaro
Production Capacity: 230,000
2018 Utilization: 33 percent
Orion, Michigan
Products: Chevrolet Bolt, Chevrolet Sonic
Production Capacity: 160,000
2018 Utilization: 34 percent
Hamtramck, Michigan
Products: Chevrolet Volt, Chevrolet Impala, Cadillac CT6, Buick LaCrosse
Production Capacity: 230,000
2018 Utilization: 28 percent
* scheduled to close in 2019
Lordstown, Ohio
Products: Chevrolet Cruze
Production Capacity: 300,000
2018 Utilization: 49 percent
* scheduled to close in 2019
Oshawa, Ontario
Products: Chevrolet Impala, Cadillac XTS, Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Sierra
Production Capacity: 310,000
2018 Utilization: 22 percent
* scheduled to close in 2019
Source: LMC Automotive
Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Matthew Lewis