Detroit Three narrowing car production in North America

(Reuters) - General Motors Co and fellow Detroit automakers Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV continue to winnow production of cars in North America as demand for traditional sedans wanes. GM announced on Monday it will halt production at three North American assembly plants and slash thousands of jobs.

After 2019, the remaining North American passenger car plants of the Detroit Three will be as follows.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Brampton, Ontario

Products: Chrysler 300, Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger

Production Capacity: 285,000/year

2018 Utilization: 77 percent

FORD MOTOR

Flat Rock, Michigan

Products: Ford Mustang, Lincoln Continental

Production Capacity: 260,000/year

2018 Utilization: 49 percent

GENERAL MOTORS

Bowling Green, Kentucky

Products: Chevrolet Corvette

Production Capacity: 80,000/year

2018 Utilization: 27 percent

Fairfax, Kansas

Products: Chevrolet Malibu, Cadillac XT4

Production Capacity: 350,000

2018 Utilization: 48 percent

Lansing Grand River, Michigan

Products: Cadillac ATS, Cadillac CTS, Chevrolet Camaro

Production Capacity: 230,000

2018 Utilization: 33 percent

Orion, Michigan

Products: Chevrolet Bolt, Chevrolet Sonic

Production Capacity: 160,000

2018 Utilization: 34 percent

Hamtramck, Michigan

Products: Chevrolet Volt, Chevrolet Impala, Cadillac CT6, Buick LaCrosse

Production Capacity: 230,000

2018 Utilization: 28 percent

* scheduled to close in 2019

Lordstown, Ohio

Products: Chevrolet Cruze

Production Capacity: 300,000

2018 Utilization: 49 percent

* scheduled to close in 2019

Oshawa, Ontario

Products: Chevrolet Impala, Cadillac XTS, Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Sierra

Production Capacity: 310,000

2018 Utilization: 22 percent

* scheduled to close in 2019

Source: LMC Automotive