GM says no plans at the moment to announce plant closures outside North America

The GM logo is seen at the General Motors headquarters in Sao Caetano do Sul, Brazil March 13, 2018. Picture taken March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - General Motors in Brazil will not announce plans to close plants outside North America “at this moment”, a representative for the company said on Monday.

GM said on Monday it will cut production of slow-selling models and slash its North American workforce in the face of a declining market for traditional gas-powered sedans, shifting more investment to electric and autonomous vehicles. It also said it would shut down two plants outside of North America by 2020, without naming them.