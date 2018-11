Downtown Oshawa near the General Motors' assembly plant in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday and both men expressed their disappointment about plans by General Motors (GM.N) to shut down auto plants, a senior Canadian official told reporters.

“They underscored their concerns for the workers, for the communities and for the families that are affected by this decision,” the official told reporters.