Trump retweets item saying GM should pay back bailout money

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Wednesday retweeted a suggestion that General Motors Co should pay back the money the government spent to keep it afloat as part of the auto industry bailout if it doesn’t keep jobs in the country.

“If GM doesn’t want to keep their jobs in the United States, they should pay back the $11.2 billion bailout that was funded by the American taxpayer,” read the tweet by The Trump Train, which calls itself a fan account of the president.

Trump, who has expressed anger over GM’s closing of American auto plants this week, retweeted the tweet without comment.

(The story corrects to show that Trump was retweeting, not tweeting)