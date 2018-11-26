Trump wants GM to halt car production in China: WSJ

U.S. President Trump talks to reporters as he departs the White House for travel to Mississippi in Washington, U.S. November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump told the Wall Street Journal on Monday that General Motors Co should stop making cars in China and make them in the United States instead.

GM said on Monday it would cut thousands from its North American workforce, slash production and eliminate some slow-selling car models.

Trump told reporters he was not happy with GM’s decision to idle a plant in Lordstown, Ohio and that GM had “better put something else” in Ohio.

He said he told GM Chief Executive Mary Barra he was unhappy with the announcement. She told him the decision to halt sales of the Chevrolet Cruze had “nothing to do with tariffs” but was because of poor sales. “Get a car that is selling well and put it back in,” Trump said.