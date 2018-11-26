GM CEO to meet with White House adviser after job cuts announcement: sources

FILE PHOTO: General Motors CEO Mary Barra at a press conference at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors Co chief executive Mary Barra is set to meet with White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Monday, hours after the company announced plans to shutter five North American plants and slash thousands of jobs, two people briefed on the matter said.

Barra was also making calls to key members of Congress and administration officials on the restructuring plan that includes halting production at assembly plants in Ohio and Michigan and two propulsion plants and cutting 15 percent of North American salaried jobs, or about 8,000 positions. GM and the White House declined to comment on the planned meeting.