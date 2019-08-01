GM open to working with other automakers on development of EVs: CEO

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) is open to working with other automakers on the development of electric vehicles, Chief Executive Mary Barra said on Thursday.

Asked whether the No. 1 U.S. automaker would team up to share the cost of EVs, Barra said on a conference call with analysts that GM already works with Japan’s Honda Motor Co Ltd (7267.T) on battery cell technology and other EV parts but was open to more partnerships.

“We are open to working with other (automakers) on leveraging it even further, but we’re already doing that with Honda, and it definitely provides savings from an engineering perspective, and has scaled benefits as well,” Barra said.

GM’s smaller U.S. rival Ford Motor Co (F.N) last month agreed to use an EV platform developed by Germany’s Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) as a way to mitigate those development costs.