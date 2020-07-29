GM reports smaller-than-expected coronavirus hit in second quarter

(Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) on Wednesday posted a smaller-than-expected loss for the second quarter, as pickup truck sales and aggressive cost-cutting helped mitigate the impact of a forced shutdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus which left its North American plants idled until May 18.
The better-than-expected results sent the No. 1 U.S.automaker’s shares up 3.8% in premarket trading.
“These results illustrate the resiliency
and earnings power of the business as we make
the critical investments necessary for our future,” Chief Financial Officer Dhivya Suryadevara said in a statement.
GM did not provide a earnings forecast for the year, but said it ended the second quarter with $30.6 billion in cash.
The company said it was “working all avenues” to boost U.S. dealer inventories and all of its U.S. full-size pickup
truck and full-size SUV plants are back at three shifts.
Nearly all of its other plants are now working at pre-pandemic shift levels.
GM reported a net loss for the quarter of $806 million, or 56 cents per share, versus a profit of $2.4 billion or $1.66 per share a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, GM reported a loss of 50 cents per share while analysts had expected a loss of $1.77 per share.
Reporting by Nick Carey and Ben Klayman; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely