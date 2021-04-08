GM extends North America production cuts due to chip shortage

(Reuters) -General Motors Co is extending production cuts at some of its North America factories due to a chip shortage that has roiled the global automotive industry, the U.S. carmaker said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Chevrolet Equinox SUVs are parked awaiting shipment near the General Motors Co (GM) CAMI assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ontario, Canada October 13, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

The move’s impact has been baked into GM’s prior forecast that the shortage could shave up to $2 billion off this year’s profit.

GM’s Lansing Grand River assembly in Michigan will extend its downtime through the week of April 26.

The plant makes Chevrolet Camaro sports car and Cadillac CT4 and CT5 sedans. It has been out of action since March 15.

GM’s Spring Hill assembly in Tennessee will take downtime, starting the week of April 12 for two weeks. The plant makes the Cadillac XT5 compact sport utility vehicle, and Cadillac XT6 and GMC Acadia mid-size SUVs.

The company said it has not taken downtime or reduced shifts at any of its more profitable full-size truck or full-size SUV plants due to the shortage.

The news was first reported by CNBC.

Following are GM’s assembly plants impacted by the semiconductor shortage as of April 8:

CAMI Assembly in Builds the Down since Feb. 8

Ingersoll, Ontario Chevrolet through the week

Equinox of May 10

Fairfax Assembly in Builds the Down since Feb. 8

Kansas Chevrolet through the week

Malibu and of May 10

Cadillac XT4

Lansing Grand River Builds the Down since March

Assembly in Chevrolet 15 through the

Michigan Camaro and week of April 26

Cadillac CT4

and CT5

Spring Hill in Builds the Down the weeks of

Tennessee Cadillac XT5, April 12 and April

Cadillac XT6 19

and GMC Acadia

Lansing Delta Builds the Down the week of

Township Chevrolet April 19

Traverse and

Buick Enclave

Ramos in Mexico Builds the Chevrolet Blazer

Chevrolet production down

Blazer the week of April

19. Production of

the Chevrolet

Equinox not

impacted at Ramos

Gravatai in Brazil Builds the Taking downtime

Chevrolet Onix for the months of

April and May

Bupyeong 2 Assembly Builds the Operating at half

in Korea Chevrolet Trax, capacity since

Chevrolet Feb. 8

Malibu and

Buick Encore