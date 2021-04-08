GM extends North America production cuts due to chip shortage

(Reuters) -General Motors Co is extending production cuts at some of its North America factories due to a chip shortage that has roiled the global automotive industry, the U.S. carmaker said on Thursday.
The move’s impact has been baked into GM’s prior forecast that the shortage could shave up to $2 billion off this year’s profit.
GM’s Lansing Grand River assembly in Michigan will extend its downtime through the week of April 26.
The plant makes Chevrolet Camaro sports car and Cadillac CT4 and CT5 sedans. It has been out of action since March 15.
GM’s Spring Hill assembly in Tennessee will take downtime, starting the week of April 12 for two weeks. The plant makes the Cadillac XT5 compact sport utility vehicle, and Cadillac XT6 and GMC Acadia mid-size SUVs.
The company said it has not taken downtime or reduced shifts at any of its more profitable full-size truck or full-size SUV plants due to the shortage.
The news was first reported by CNBC.
Following are GM’s assembly plants impacted by the semiconductor shortage as of April 8:
CAMI Assembly in Builds the Down since Feb. 8
Ingersoll, Ontario Chevrolet through the week
Equinox of May 10
Fairfax Assembly in Builds the Down since Feb. 8
Kansas Chevrolet through the week
Malibu and of May 10
Cadillac XT4
Lansing Grand River Builds the Down since March
Assembly in Chevrolet 15 through the
Michigan Camaro and week of April 26
Cadillac CT4
and CT5
Spring Hill in Builds the Down the weeks of
Tennessee Cadillac XT5, April 12 and April
Cadillac XT6 19
and GMC Acadia
Lansing Delta Builds the Down the week of
Township Chevrolet April 19
Traverse and
Buick Enclave
Ramos in Mexico Builds the Chevrolet Blazer
Chevrolet production down
Blazer the week of April
19. Production of
the Chevrolet
Equinox not
impacted at Ramos
Gravatai in Brazil Builds the Taking downtime
Chevrolet Onix for the months of
April and May
Bupyeong 2 Assembly Builds the Operating at half
in Korea Chevrolet Trax, capacity since
Chevrolet Feb. 8
Malibu and
Buick Encore
Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru
