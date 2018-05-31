FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 4:43 PM / in 37 minutes

Factbox: SoftBank backing more than a dozen mobility startups

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Japanese investment group SoftBank (9984.T), through a variety of affiliated companies such as its $100-billion SoftBank Vision Fund, holds stakes in more than a dozen startup companies involved in some aspect of future transportation.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Among them are the following:

RIDE/DELIVERY SERVICES

Uber

Didi Chuxing

Ola

Grab

Grofers

DoorDash

Naldo

Yummy Express

    FlightCar

    SUPPORT SERVICES 

    YourMechanic – on-demand maintenance/repairs

    Manbang – logistics

    Keychain - logistics

     

    SELF-DRIVING TECHNOLOGIES

    Mapbox – mapping/localization

    Nauto – data analytics/management

    Innoviz – lidar

    Brain – AI/machine learning

    Mythic – AI/machine learning

    Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Nick Zieminski

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
