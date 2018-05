(Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) said on Thursday that Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) will invest $2.25 billion through its Vision Fund in GM Cruise Holdings LLC, the carmaker’s autonomous vehicle technology.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

GM will also invest $1.1 billion in the unit after the deal closes, the company said.