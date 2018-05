SEOUL (Reuters) - General Motors (GM.N) executive Barry Engle said on Thursday that the automaker’s commitment to South Korea is long-term and sincere, after South Korea announced details of a new deal with the automaker.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of GM Korea is seen at its Bupyeong plant in Incheon, South Korea March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

Engle, President of GM International, added that although there was still a lot of work to do in South Korea, he sees a bright future.