FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 26, 2018 / 11:15 AM / in 2 hours

GM agrees to provide $3.6 billion funding to South Korean unit: South Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - General Motors (GM.N) has agreed to provide $3.6 billion in fresh funding to its troubled South Korean unit, higher than its previously proposed $2.3 billion as part of a preliminary deal, South Korea said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of GM Korea is seen at its Bupyeong plant in Incheon, South Korea March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

State-funded Korea Development Bank also said the U.S. automaker agreed to swap all of the debt owed by its South Korean unit to the headquarters into equity.

    The KDB, which owns a 17 percent stake in GM Korea, also plans to invest a total of $750 billion in the unit.

    Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Ju-min Park; editing by Jason Neely

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.