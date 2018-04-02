GM Korea proposes halting one shift at No.2 plant in Bupyeong: internal union letter

SEOUL (Reuters) - General Motors’ South Korean unit has proposed suspending a second shift at its No.2 plant in the city of Bupyeong, an internal union newsletter seen by Reuters showed.

An employee works at an assembly line of GM Korea's Bupyeong plant in Incheon, South Korea March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

The newsletter said the proposal was made on Wednesday during a meeting with union delegates at the No.2 plant that makes Malibu sedans and Captiva sport utility vehicles.

A union official confirmed the newsletter, saying the union will oppose the move. A GM Korea spokesman did not have an immediate comment.