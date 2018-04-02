FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 2, 2018 / 6:10 AM / in a day

GM Korea proposes halting one shift at No.2 plant in Bupyeong: internal union letter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - General Motors’ South Korean unit has proposed suspending a second shift at its No.2 plant in the city of Bupyeong, an internal union newsletter seen by Reuters showed.

An employee works at an assembly line of GM Korea's Bupyeong plant in Incheon, South Korea March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

The newsletter said the proposal was made on Wednesday during a meeting with union delegates at the No.2 plant that makes Malibu sedans and Captiva sport utility vehicles.

A union official confirmed the newsletter, saying the union will oppose the move. A GM Korea spokesman did not have an immediate comment.

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.