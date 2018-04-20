FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2018 / 10:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

GM Korea, union will continue talks until Monday afternoon - union official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - General Motors’ (GM.N) South Korean unit and its labor union plan to continue talks until 5 p.m. Seoul time on Monday, a union official said in a text message, amid the move by the U.S. automaker to seek bankruptcy for the loss-making unit.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of GM Korea is seen at its Bupyeong plant in Incheon, South Korea March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

GM Korea and its labor union failed to reach a wage deal by the Friday deadline. GM Korea had said it would likely file for court receivership if the deadline passes without a deal.

    The two sides plan to hold another round of talks on Saturday, the union official said.

    Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

