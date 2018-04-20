GM Korea, union will continue talks until Monday afternoon - union official

SEOUL (Reuters) - General Motors’ (GM.N) South Korean unit and its labor union plan to continue talks until 5 p.m. Seoul time on Monday, a union official said in a text message, amid the move by the U.S. automaker to seek bankruptcy for the loss-making unit.

GM Korea and its labor union failed to reach a wage deal by the Friday deadline. GM Korea had said it would likely file for court receivership if the deadline passes without a deal.

The two sides plan to hold another round of talks on Saturday, the union official said.