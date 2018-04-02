GM Korea says March sales slump 19 percent from year earlier

SEOUL (Reuters) - General Motors’ (GM.N) South Korean unit said on Monday its March sales dropped 18.9 percent from a year earlier, extending their slide after the U.S. automaker said in February that it will shut down one of its factories in South Korea.

Vehicles are assembled at an assembly line of GM Korea's Bupyeong plant in Incheon, South Korea March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

GM Korea posted total sales of 41,260 vehicles in March, including both domestic sales and overseas exports, compared with 50,850 a year earlier.

Its South Korean sales tumbled 58 percent to 6,272 vehicles in March.